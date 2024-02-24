Three women found stabbed to death in Vienna brothel, police say

Three women were found dead with apparent knife wounds in a Vienna brothel on Friday evening and a 27-year-old male suspect was arrested soon afterwards in the vicinity, a spokesperson for the city's police said.

"They appear to be knife wounds," police spokesperson Philipp Hasslinger said. "It is an ongoing operation so I have no further information for the time being."

The brothel is in Vienna's 20th district, one of the city's poorest.

