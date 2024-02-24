2 dead as canter truck rams parked cars in UP's Muzaffarnagar

Two people died and 16 more were injured when a speeding canter truck crashed into five cars parked outside a restaurant on the Delhi-Dehradun national highway, police said on Saturday.

They said that the accident occurred on Friday night.

Circle Officer Yatendra Nagar identified the deceased as Sunil Kumar (30) and Shweta (24), both residents of Delhi.

The injured have been hospitalised, he added.

