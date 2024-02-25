Left Menu

Telangana: Man run over by lorry after being 'kicked' by govt officer, dies

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 25-02-2024 00:17 IST | Created: 25-02-2024 00:17 IST
Telangana: Man run over by lorry after being 'kicked' by govt officer, dies
  • Country:
  • India

A man who sought money after cleaning cars at traffic signals in Telangana's Nizamabad district died after being run over by a tipper lorry allegedly when a government officer travelling in a four-wheeler kicked him following an argument, police said on Saturday.

The argument broke out on Thursday evening when the man started cleaning the window panes of the officer's car at a traffic junction in Armoor area despite not being told to do so, they said.

Following the argument, the officer alighted from the car and allegedly kicked the man who came under the wheels of a tipper lorry which was coming from behind, they said.

A case was registered based on a complaint of the victim's relatives against the ''person driving the car'' under Indian Penal Code Section 304 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) and the matter is being investigated, police said.

A police official said efforts are on to identify the accused.

Meanwhile, a case has also been booked under IPC Section 304A (causing death by negligence) against the driver of the tipper lorry, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Maharashtra FDA revokes suspension of licence of McDonald’s outlet after action over cheese

Maharashtra FDA revokes suspension of licence of McDonald’s outlet after act...

 India
2
How Crypto Will Change the Gaming Space in 2024

How Crypto Will Change the Gaming Space in 2024

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: South Korean hospitals extend working hours to tackle doctors' protest; Hack against Change Healthcare 'resulting in delays', says American Pharmacists Association and more

Health News Roundup: South Korean hospitals extend working hours to tackle d...

 Global
4
NIA attaches houses of 4 accused in narco-terror case in J-K's Kupwara

NIA attaches houses of 4 accused in narco-terror case in J-K's Kupwara

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Screenplay of Tomorrow: Navigating the Digital Renaissance in Entertainment and Media

Empowering Wellness: Navigating the Future with Health Tech's Wearables and Telemedicine

The Green Grid: Powering Up a Sustainable World with Renewable Energy

Soaring into the Future: The Drone Revolution Transforming India's Agriculture

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024