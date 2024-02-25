US, British forces carry out additional strikes against Houthis in Yemen
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 25-02-2024 03:19 IST | Created: 25-02-2024 03:19 IST
- Country:
- United States
U.S. and British forces carried out strikes against more than a dozen Houthi targets in Yemen on Saturday, officials said, the latest round of military action against the Iran-linked group that continues to attack shipping in the region.
A joint statement from countries that either took part in the strikes or provided support, said the strikes were against 18 Houthi targets across eight locations in Yemen including underground weapons and missile storage facilities, and air defense systems, radars, and a helicopter.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
British rulers tried to show our society in bad light due to orthodoxy and social evils of Hindu society: PM Modi.
Russia slaps sanctions on British officials, historians and academics
UAE embassy participates in 'International Day 2024' organised by The British School, New Delhi
Russia slaps sanctions on British officials and academics
Man United gets approval from the FA to sell minority stake to British billionaire Jim Ratcliffe