US, British forces carry out additional strikes against Houthis in Yemen

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 25-02-2024 03:19 IST | Created: 25-02-2024 03:19 IST
U.S. and British forces carried out strikes against more than a dozen Houthi targets in Yemen on Saturday, officials said, the latest round of military action against the Iran-linked group that continues to attack shipping in the region.

A joint statement from countries that either took part in the strikes or provided support, said the strikes were against 18 Houthi targets across eight locations in Yemen including underground weapons and missile storage facilities, and air defense systems, radars, and a helicopter.

