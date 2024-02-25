US, Israel, Egypt and Qatar have agreed on 'basic contours' of hostage deal -Sullivan
The United States, Egypt, Qatar and Israel have come to an understanding of "basic contours" of a hostage deal for a temporary ceasefire in Gaza, U.S. National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan said on CNN on Sunday.
The deal is still under negotiation, said Sullivan, who added there will have to be indirect discussions by Qatar and Egypt with Hamas.
