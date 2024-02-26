Macron to discuss Gaza with Qatar's Emir Al-Thani this week
French President Emmanuel Macron will host Qatar's ruling Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani in Paris later this week where the two will discuss the ongoing crisis in Gaza, said Macron's office on Monday.
Al-Thani will arrive in Paris for the talks on Tuesday, which the French presidency said marked the first full state visit from Qatar in 15 years.
A statement from Macron's office said the two leaders would reaffirm their attempts to free the Israeli hostages being held by Hamas, and to get a sustainable ceasefire deal for the war-torn Gaza strip.
