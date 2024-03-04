China 'deeply concerned' about U.S. reviewing Chinese vehicles
China is "deeply concerned" about the United States's move to review Chinese vehicles with connected car technology for any potential national security risks, the commerce ministry said on Monday.
The ministry said it will continue to assess the follow-up situation of the review and take strong measures when necessary.
