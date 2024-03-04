Pentagon leak suspect Teixeira agrees to 16-year prison sentence, ABC reports
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 04-03-2024 22:03 IST | Created: 04-03-2024 21:38 IST
Jack Teixeira, charged with leaking classified U.S. military documents on a social media platform, agreed on Monday to accept a prison sentence of 16 years, ABC News reported.
Teixeira, a member of the Massachusetts Air National Guard, agreed to plead guilty to all six counts charging him with willful retention and transmission of national defense information, ABC reported, citing a signed plea agreement filed with the court.
