MCOCA invoked against six members of interstate gang

05-03-2024
The police have invoked the stringent Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) against six members of an interstate gang involved in cases of dacoity, murder and other crimes, an official said on Tuesday.

The accused were arrested in January while they were preparing to commit dacoity, and a case under relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code, Arms Act and Maharashtra Police Act was registered against them at the Virar police station, assistant commissioner of police (Crime) MBVV Police Madan Ballal said.

The gang was allegedly involved in several crimes in Palghar, Thane, Nashik, Pune, Sangli, Ahmednagar, Chatrapati Sambajinagar districts of Maharashtra, and Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan, he said. The gang had cases of murder, armed dacoity, attempt to murder, theft, and housebreaking, among other crimes to its name, the official said.

The police have now invoked charges under the MCOCA against the accused, he said.

