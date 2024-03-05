Left Menu

RBI imposes restrictions on JM Financial Products

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 05-03-2024 18:49 IST | Created: 05-03-2024 18:49 IST
The Reserve Bank on Tuesday barred JM Financial Products Ltd from providing any form of financing against shares and debentures, including sanction and disbursal of loans against initial public offering, with immediate effect.

The company can, however, continue to service its existing loan accounts through the usual collection and recovery process, the Reserve Bank said in a statement.

JM Financial Products has been directed to cease and desist, with immediate effect, from doing any form of financing against shares and debentures, including sanction and disbursal of loans against Initial Public Offering (IPO) of shares as well as against subscription to debentures.

RBI said the action is necessitated due to certain serious deficiencies observed with respect to loans sanctioned by the company for IPO financing as well as NCD subscriptions.

The RBI carried out a limited review of the books of the company on the basis of the information shared by the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI).

The business restrictions imposed will be reviewed upon the completion of a special audit to be instituted by the RBI and after rectification of the deficiencies to the satisfaction of RBI.

