7 dead as bus plunges into Nepal's Trishuli River

Updated: 06-03-2024 16:23 IST | Created: 06-03-2024 16:23 IST
  • Country:
  • Nepal

At least seven people, including a woman, were killed and 30 injured early on Wednesday when a passenger bus plunged into a river in the Bagmati province of Nepal.

The Kathmandu-bound passenger bus lost control and fell into the Trishuli River at the Ghatbesi locality, The Himalayan Times newspaper reported.

At least seven people, including a woman, died in the accident, according to Gautam KC, Superintendent of Police (SP) at the Dhading District Police Office.

At least 30 passengers were injured in the accident and were rescued by the locals along with the Nepal Police, Armed Police Force and Nepal Army.

''The injured were rescued and taken to Kathmandu for further treatment after primary aid at a local health facility,'' the report quoted Gautam as saying.

The deceased are yet to be identified, according to the report.

The driver of the bus was arrested by the police.

The death toll is expected to rise, given the injuries the passengers sustained because of the bus plunging into the river.

A team from the Armed Police Force and Disaster Management Training School, Kurintar, Chitwan, was also involved in the rescue operation, the report said.

