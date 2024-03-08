DIARY-Political and General News Events from March 8

For other diaries, please see:

FRIDAY, MARCH 8 ** VIENNA - Ukrainian Energy Minister German Galushchenko holds a news conference at the U.N. nuclear watchdog, where he is heading the Ukrainian delegation at a quarterly meeting of the watchdog's 35-nation Board of Governors - 0900 GMT.

** TOKYO - Indian Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar meets with Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida in Tokyo - 0930 GMT. ** VILNIUS - France's Minister for Foreign and European Affairs Stephane Sejourne, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba, Lithuanian Foreign Minister Gabrielius Landsbergis, Latvian Foreign Minister Krisjanis Karins, Estonian Foreign Minister Margus Tsahkna give press conference after the meeting - 1540 GMT.

** ISTANBUL - Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy meets with Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan to discuss the Black Sea grain deal, the course of the Ukraine-Russia war and bilateral relations - 1600 GMT. ** TOKYO - His Royal Highness Prince Haji Al-Muhtadee Billah, Crown Prince and Senior Minister at the Prime Minister's Office of Brunei Darussalam, and Her Royal Highness Paduka Seri Pengiran Anak Isteri Pengiran Anak Sarah, Crown Princess of Brunei Darussalam will pay an official visit to Japan. (To March 11)

PARIS - Thailand Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin on an official visit to France. (To Mar. 12) WASHINGTON DC - German economy minister Robert Habeck visits U.S. cities of Washington D.C., New York City and Chicago (Final day) ADDIS ABABA - The United States special envoy for the Horn of Africa (SEHOA) Mike Hammer will be in Addis Ababa (To Mar. 13) TOKYO - Indian External Affairs Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar to visit Japan. (Final day) WASHINGTON - Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan will pay an official visit to the United States of America. (Final day) LUANG PRABANG, Laos - The 30th ASEAN Economic Ministers' Retreat Meeting. (Final day) SANTIAGO - Chile's President Gabriel Boric and Spain's Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez meet at La Moneda government house in Santiago.

NICOSIA - European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen in Cyprus as the bloc explores a possible humanitarian corridor through the Mediterranean island to support the population in Gaza. WASHINGTON DC - U.S. President Joe Biden delivers the State of the Union address to a joint session of Congress. – 0200 GMT

GLOBAL - International Women's Day. IRELAND - Referendum Election. - - - - - - - - -

SATURDAY, MARCH 9 ** WASHINGTON DC - German economy minister Robert Habeck visits the U.S. cities of Washington D.C., New York City and Chicago.

- - - - - - - - - SUNDAY, MARCH 10

NEW DELHI - New Zealand Foreign Minister Winston Peters to visit India (To Mar. 13) TIBET – 65th anniversary of Tibet's spiritual leader, the Dalai Lama, fleeing into exile after a failed uprising. PORTUGAL - Portuguese Assembly of the Republic Election. - - - - - - - - -

MONDAY, MARCH 11 ** BRUSSELS - Euro zone finance ministers meet to discuss the macroeconomic situation and the creation of a capital markets union - 1400 GMT.

** PORT LOUIS - President of India, Droupadi Murmu, will undertake a State Visit to the Republic of Mauritius to attend the National Day celebrations of Mauritius. (To Mar. 13) BERLIN - German Chancellor Olaf Scholz receives Malaysia's Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim with military honors at Berlin's chancellery, followed by a news conference - 1700 GMT. SENDAI, Japan – 13th anniversary of Sendai earthquake and tsunami.

BRUSSELS – Eurogroup Meeting. - - - - - - - - - TUESDAY, MARCH 12 JOHANNESBURG - Angola and Kenya's ministers of finance speak alongside the International Monetary Fund (IMF) Africa department head at the African Fiscal Forum, about fiscal strategies amid rising debt levels - 1300 GMT.

MEXICO CITY - Sweden's King Carl XVI Gustaf and Queen Silvia to visit Mexico. (To March 14) WASHINGTON DC - Polish president Andrzej Duda and Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk will meet with U.S. President Joe Biden at White House.

TOKYO - Japan's Vice Finance Minister for International Affairs Masato Kanda gives opening remarks and appears a panel discussion at an international symposium in Tokyo hosted by Genron NPO - 0400 GMT. BRUSSELS - EU Economic and Financial Affairs Council.

- - - - - - - - - WEDNESDAY, MARCH 13

** PHNOM PENH - European Union Commissioner for International Partnerships Jutta Urpilainen holds a news conference in Phnom Penh after concluding her trip to Cambodia - 0900 GMT. ** BANGKOK - U.S. Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo visits Thailand with economic relations strong on the agenda, according to her department's announcement. (To Mar. 14) BERLIN - German Chancellor Olaf Scholz receives Thailand's Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin with military honours at Berlin's chancellery, followed by a news conference - 1700 GMT. - - - - - - - - -

THURSDAY, MARCH 14 BERLIN - German Chancellor Olaf Scholz receives Lithuanian Prime Minister Ingrida Simonyte in Berlin - 1300 GMT.

JAKARTA - New Zealand Foreign Minister Winston Peters to visit Indonesia (To Mar. 15) TOKYO - Japan's Vice Finance Minister for International Affairs Masato Kanda joins a panel discussion during the "Tokyo Roundtable on Capital Market and Financial Reform in Asia" hosted by OECD and Asian Development Bank Institute. – 0100 GMT - - - - - - - - -

FRIDAY, MARCH 15 WASHINGTON - U.S. President Joe Biden will host Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar. SINGAPORE - New Zealand Foreign Minister Winston Peters to visit Singapore.

DUBLIN, Ireland - St. Patrick's Festival (to Mar. 18). GLOBAL - World Day of Action against Seal Hunting. DAMASCUS - Syria marks the 13th anniversary of an uprising against President Bashar al-Assad. RUSSIAN FEDERATION - Russian Presidency Election. (To Mar. 17)

- - - - - - - - - SATURDAY, MARCH 16 HALABJA, Iraq – 36th anniversary of 5,000 civilian Kurds being killed in Iraqi chemical weapons attack. - - - - - - - - - SUNDAY, MARCH 17

** CAIRO - European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen travels to Egypt with Belgian, Greek and Italian Prime Ministers. They will meet with Egypt President El Sisi. ITALY - Anniversary of the unification of Italy. - - - - - - - - -

MONDAY, MARCH 18 SEOUL - U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken arrives in South Korea to meet South Korean officials and attend the third Summit for Democracy. (To Mar. 19)

BRUSSELS - EU Foreign Affairs Council. - - - - - - - - - TUESDAY, MARCH 19

ULAANBAATAR - U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken arrives in Ulaanbaatar to meet Mongolian officials. EGYPT – 13th anniversary of Egyptian referendum on constitutional reforms. BERLIN - EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen discusses the topic "Is Europe being left behind?" at the EUROPE 2024 media summit – 0910 GMT. BRUSSELS - EU General Affairs Council. - - - - - - - - -

WEDNESDAY, MARCH 20 BERLIN - German Economy Minister Robert Habeck discusses European competitiveness at a German media summit called EUROPE 2024. – 1630 GMT BRUSSELS – EU Tripartite Social Summit. - - - - - - - - -

THURSDAY, MARCH 21 BRUSSELS - European Council (To Mar. 22)

- - - - - - - - - FRIDAY, MARCH 22

BRUSSELS - Euro Summit. GLOBAL - World Water Day. - - - - - - - - -

SATURDAY, MARCH 23 SLOVAKIA - Slovakian Presidency election.

GLOBAL - World Meteorological Day. - - - - - - - - - SUNDAY, MARCH 24

SENEGAL - Senegal holds presidential election. GLOBAL - World Tuberculosis Day. - - - - - - - - -

THURSDAY, MARCH 28 SOUTH KOREA - South Korean National Assembly Election.

- - - - - - - - - FRIDAY, MARCH 29

DUBAI - HORSE RACING - 2024 Dubai World Cup. - - - - - - - - - TUESDAY, APRIL 2

GLOBAL - World Autism Awareness Day BUENOS AIRES - Argentina marks 42nd anniversary of start of Falklands war. LUANG PRABANG, Laos - 11th ASEAN Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors' Meeting (11th AFMGM) (To Apr. 5) - - - - - - - - -

THURSDAY, APRIL 4 GLOBAL - International Day for Mine Awareness and Assistance in Mine Action.

KUWAIT - Kuwaiti National Assembly Election. - - - - - - - - - SUNDAY, APRIL 7 GLOBAL - World Health Organisation observes World Health Day. - - - - - - - - -

MONDAY, APRIL 8 WASHINGTON/MOSCOW – 13th anniversary of signing a bilateral treaty between Russia and the United States on the Reduction and Limitation of Strategic Offensive Arms, START-2 (Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty). GLOBAL - International Roma Nation Day. - - - - - - - - -

WEDNESDAY, APRIL 10 SMOLENSK, Russia/CRACOW, Poland - 14th Anniversary of the Smolensk Tragedy to be held in Smolensk, Russia, as well as in Poland.

WASHINGTON DC - U.S. President Joe Biden welcomes Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida for a state visit. - - - - - - - - -

THURSDAY, APRIL 11 FRANCE – 13th Anniversary of the French law banning the burqa and niqab. ABIDJAN – 13th anniversary of the arrest of former Ivorian President Laurent Gbagbo by supporters of president-elect Alassane Ouattara with the help of French forces, thereby ending the 2010-2011 Ivorian crisis and civil war. AUGUSTA, United States - U.S. Masters Golf 2024 (to Apr. 14). LUXEMBOURG - Eurogroup Meeting.

- - - - - - - - - FRIDAY, APRIL 12

GLOBAL - International Day of Human Space Flight. SAHARA DESERT, Morocco - Desert Marathon Des sables (to Apr 22).

LUXEMBOURG – EU Economic and Financial Affairs Council. - - - - - - - - - MONDAY, APRIL 15

BOSTON - 2024 Boston Marathon. BELFAST/NEW YORK – 111th Anniversary of the sinking of the Titanic.

BRUSSELS – EU Informal meeting of energy ministers. (To Apr. 16) - - - - - - - - - WEDNESDAY, APRIL 17

SOLOMON ISLANDS - Solomon Islander National Parliament Election. AMSTERDAM - Queen Letizia and King Felipe VI of Spain will make a state visit to the Netherlands, at the invitation of the King of the Netherlands. (To Apr. 18) ROME - G7 foreign ministers meet on Italian island of Capri. (To Apr. 19) BRUSSELS - Special European Council. (to Apr. 18) - - - - - - - - -

THURSDAY, APRIL 18 WASHINGTON DC - G20 finance ministers and central bank governors meeting.

- - - - - - - - - FRIDAY, APRIL 19

WASHINGTON DC - Annual meetings of the Boards of Governors of the World Bank Group and IMF, Spring meetings. (To Apr. 21) - - - - - - - - - SATURDAY, APRIL 20

UNITED STATES - 14th anniversary of Gulf of Mexico Oil Spill. TOGO - Togolese National Assembly Election. - - - - - - - - - SUNDAY, APRIL 21

MALDIVES - Maldivian People's Council Election. LONDON - 2024 London Marathon. PARIS – 63rd anniversary of the first manned mission to space.

ECUADOR – Ecuador Referendum Election. - - - - - - - - - MONDAY, APRIL 22

GLOBAL - Earth Day. LUXEMBOURG – EU Foreign Affairs Council.

NEW YORK, United states - Economic and Social Council, Annual Economic and Social Council forum on financing for development follow-up, including the special high-level meeting of the Council with the World Bank, IMF, WTO and UNCTAD. (To Apr. 25) - - - - - - - - -

TUESDAY, APRIL 23 BRUSSELS - EU Informal meeting of health ministers. (To April 24)

STOCKHOLM - Finnish President Alexander Stubb visits Sweden on his first state trip since taking office on March 1. GLOBAL – U.N. World Book and Copyright Day. - - - - - - - - -

WEDNESDAY, APRIL 24 NORTH MACEDONIA - North Macedonian Presidency Election. GLOBAL - World Immunization Week 2024 (to April 30). - - - - - - - - -

THURSDAY, APRIL 25 GLOBAL - World Malaria Day. - - - - - - - - - SUNDAY, APRIL 28

PORT ARTHUR, Tasmania – 26th anniversary of Port Arthur Massacre in Tasmania. VENICE, Italy - Pope Francis visits Venice.

- - - - - - - - - MONDAY, APRIL 29

BRUSSELS - EU Informal meeting of the General Affairs Council. (To April 30) LONDON – 13th wedding anniversary of Prince William and Catherine Middleton. - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - NOTE: The inclusion of diary items does not necessarily mean that Reuters will file a story based on the event. For Technical Issues Please Contact Thomson Reuters Customer Support (TRCS) at https://customers.reuters.com/kccontactus/telephone.aspx

