UP sub-inspector found drunk during duty hours, suspended

A sub-inspector of Uttar Pradesh police has been suspended as he was found inebriated at his home during duty hours, police said on Friday. He was later found in an inebriated state in his house, the SP said.

PTI | Saharanpur | Updated: 08-03-2024 22:19 IST | Created: 08-03-2024 22:19 IST
A sub-inspector of Uttar Pradesh police has been suspended as he was found inebriated at his home during duty hours, police said on Friday. Superintendent of Police (Rural) Sagar Jain said Sub-Inspector Uma Shankar, posted at the Bahlolpur outpost of the Titron Police Station area, was assigned duty at the Barsi Mahadev Temple on Thursday. During a routine inspection conducted by the circle officer, Shankar was found missing from his duty site, Jain said. He was later found in an inebriated state in his house, the SP said. When Shankar was being taken for medical treatment by senior officials, he tried to flee but fell and sustained minor injuries, the police said. A purported video of the incident has surfaced on the internet.

Saharanpur SSP Vipin Tada suspended the said inspector with immediate effect following the incident and ordered an investigation into the matte, SP Jain said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

