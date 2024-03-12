Left Menu

Catholic Church in Uganda urged to join government to improve wealth creation

Tayebwa said this was a sure way for the African church and society to preserve its values and defend itself from external pressures.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kampala | Updated: 12-03-2024 12:05 IST | Created: 12-03-2024 12:05 IST
Catholic Church in Uganda urged to join government to improve wealth creation
The Deputy Speaker, commended the initiative to remember historical leaders, saying it was an undisputable way of passing on knowledge to the young generation.  Image Credit: Wikimedia

Deputy Speaker, Thomas Tayebwa, has called on the leadership of the Catholic Church in Uganda to join government in its effort to improve wealth creation at the household level.

 

Tayebwa said this was a sure way for the African church and society to preserve its values and defend itself from external pressures.

“We can no longer rely on foreign aid, if we do they will say start preaching homosexuality. They [donors] already cut off funding from the Uganda Joint Christian Council which was supporting HIV/AIDS programmes; they even withdrew the vehicles,” said Tayebwa, adding “The church must be self-reliant.” 

Tayebwa was chief guest at the Memorial Lecture organised in honor of the Late Archbishop Joseph Kiwanuka, held at Hotel Africana on Thursday, 07 March 2024. The lecture was organized by Lubaga Cathedral Foundation, led by Kampala Archbishop, Paul Ssemwogerere.

“Now we have many forces against the church. Every year I attend a conference in Rome, you observe forces against the Christian values that you even fear to confront them, because they affect our economy,” he said.

He noted that whereas government commends the church for its significant contribution in providing education and healthcare, now is the time for it to embrace wealth creation.

“What you have in the pocket is important for personal liberation. As Cabinet we are focusing on wealth creation, we need you so much on the journey of wealth creation for our people,” Tayebwa said.

Kiwanuka was Archbishop at the birth of Christianity in Africa between 1899 and1940. He was the first black Papal representative from Africa, and the first black member of the African Missionary Society (the White Fathers), credited for having evangelised the most part of the African continent.

The Deputy Speaker, commended the initiative to remember historical leaders, saying it was an undisputable way of passing on knowledge to the young generation. 

He pledged to support the church in obtaining land in Mawokota County, Mpigi district where the church plans to construct the Archbishop Kiwanuka center for promotion of spiritual and livelihood related projects.

According to church leaders and historians, this was the focus of Kiwanuka, who is also credited for having distinguished himself in enforcing education, while he served in Masaka Diocese.

“In his reign as the Archbishop for Masaka, 30 percent of Makerere University graduates were from Masaka. The former Chief Justice, Benedict Kiwanuka and the first Bank of Uganda Governor Joseph Mubiru were his first scholars,” said Hon. Fred Omach, the former Minister of State for Finance. 

Omach hailed the late prelate for having literally forced every household in Masaka to rear cattle, cultivate coffee and bananas and for initiating cooperatives.

“He made sure that every family had a cow for milk production [and] you would sell it when it was old or sick. Households had coffee and banana plantations, such that Masaka was initially the main supplier of those products,” said Omach.

He noted that the prelate championed formation of local cooperatives such as the Mengo Leaders Cooperative and Bwavu Mpologoma Cooperative, as part of his campaign on self-reliance.

Archbishop Ssemwogerere commended the late Kiwanuka for upholding Christian values and his resolute spirit in speaking to those in power.

“One of his greatest achievements was his firm resolute in dispelling doubts among the missionary society, that Africans can lead their churches. He demonstrated the greatness of the young church to oversee the indigenous apostolate,” said Ssemwogerere. 

(With Inputs from APO)

TRENDING

1
Red Sea attacks may have silver lining for Southeast Asia

Red Sea attacks may have silver lining for Southeast Asia

 Malaysia
2
FACTBOX-What other health conditions are weight-loss drugs being tested for?

FACTBOX-What other health conditions are weight-loss drugs being tested for?

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: US FDA declines to approve Viatris's injection for multiple sclerosis; China to increase number of response teams for new infectious diseases and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA declines to approve Viatris's injection for mult...

 Global
4
Biden budget plan would raise US taxes by $4.951 trillion over decade -Treasury

Biden budget plan would raise US taxes by $4.951 trillion over decade -Treas...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bridging the Gap: Innovations in Urban Spaces Fighting Poverty

AI Meets Quantum: The Synergy Driving Tomorrow's Innovations

Revolutionizing Creation: How AI and Metamaterials Are Shaping the Future of Material Science

The $30 Strategy: How Oil Giants are Shaping the Future of Energy

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024