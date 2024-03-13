Russia to respond to 'groundless' Austrian expulsion of two diplomats - RIA
Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 13-03-2024 23:23 IST | Created: 13-03-2024 23:23 IST
Russia will retaliate after a decision by Austria to expel two of its diplomats, state news agency RIA quoted the Russian Foreign Ministry as saying on Wednesday.
The ministry called Austria's decision "groundless".
