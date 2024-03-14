Left Menu

Dutch King and Queen postpone Vietnam visit at request of Vietnam, citing "domestic circumstances"

"The Vietnamese authorities have requested that the state visit of His Majesty the King and Her Majesty Queen Máxima to the Socialist Republic of Vietnam be postponed due to domestic circumstances," the Royal House said. A spokesperson for the King did not elaborate further.

The Dutch King and Queen will postpone a visit to Vietnam, planned for March 19-22, at the request of Vietnamese authorities, the Dutch Royal House said in a statement on Thursday. "The Vietnamese authorities have requested that the state visit of His Majesty the King and Her Majesty Queen Máxima to the Socialist Republic of Vietnam be postponed due to domestic circumstances," the Royal House said.

A spokesperson for the King did not elaborate further. The Vietnamese Foreign Ministry was not immediately available to comment.

