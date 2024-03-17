Left Menu

Body of Hyderabad man duped into working as 'helper' for Russian army reaches home

On February 21, AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi told reporters that family members of some Indian youngsters, including two from Telangana, had informed him that their kin were duped by agents on the promise of jobs and taken to Russia.

Body of Hyderabad man duped into working as 'helper' for Russian army reaches home
The remains of a Hyderabad resident who was duped into working as a helper for the Russian army and died allegedly in the Russia-Ukriane conflict arrived in Hyderabad on Saturday.

AIMIM sources said late on Saturday that Mohammed Asfan's remains reached his residence at Bazarghat in Hyderabad.

The Indian Embassy in Moscow on March 6 confirmed Asfan's death and said it was in touch with his family members in Hyderabad.

Asfan (30), who was among Indians ''duped'' by agents on the promise of jobs, was taken to Russia and forced to work as a ''helper'' for the Russian army, his brother Imran had earlier said. On February 21, AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi told reporters that family members of some Indian youngsters, including two from Telangana, had informed him that their kin were duped by agents on the promise of jobs and taken to Russia. However, they were allegedly sent to the war front on the Russia-Ukraine border.

Owaisi had then requested the Union government, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar to hold talks with the Russian government to bring the youngsters back to India.

