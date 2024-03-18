2 found dead with stab wounds in Delhi

Two men were found dead with stab wounds in outer Delhi's Ranhola area on Sunday night, police said.

A call was received at about 9.44 pm about a man lying in a pool of blood near Macchi Market, police said.

A local police team reached the spot and took the man to Jaffarpur Hospital, where he was declared brought dead. The deceased was identified as Mukesh (34), they said.

According to an official, while the man was being taken to the hospital, some locals told the police team about another body lying nearby.

He too had stab wounds and was declared dead by doctors.

CCTV camera footage of the area is being analysed to identify the attackers, the officer said, adding prima facie, it appears that both the people were robbed before being killed.

