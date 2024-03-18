Left Menu

6 killed in roof collapse in Pak's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

PTI | Peshawar | Updated: 18-03-2024 13:00 IST | Created: 18-03-2024 12:59 IST
6 killed in roof collapse in Pak's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

At least six persons of a family, including two children, were killed after the roof of their room collapsed in northwest Pakistan on Monday, officials said.

The tragic incident occurred in the Raghzai area in the South Waziristan tribal district of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.

At least 10 persons were injured in the incident, and they have been shifted to the district headquarters hospital, police said, adding that the condition of those injured is stated to be critical.

Chief Minister of the province, Ali Amin Gandapur, has expressed grief and sorrow over the death of six persons in a house collapse incident in Waziristan.

He prayed for the early recovery of those injured and directed the district administration for the provision of early relief and assistance to the aggrieved family.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Wall St Week Ahead-Fracturing 'Magnificent Seven' trade puts spotlight on megacap valuations

Wall St Week Ahead-Fracturing 'Magnificent Seven' trade puts spotlight on me...

 Global
2
Merger between Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, Sunni Ittehad Council 'serious and best decision': PTI Chairman

Merger between Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, Sunni Ittehad Council 'serious and ...

 Pakistan
3
Imran Khan's party dissociates itself from 'overseas protests' outside IMF, World Bank

Imran Khan's party dissociates itself from 'overseas protests' outside IMF, ...

 Pakistan
4
Banks asked to check mis-selling, safeguard account holders' interest: DFS Secy

Banks asked to check mis-selling, safeguard account holders' interest: DFS S...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Online Advertising is Revolutionizing Business Growth

Navigating the Digital Underworld: The Impact of Cybercrime on Businesses

Bridging Time: The Art of Preserving Urban Heritage

The Impact of Climate Change on Renewable Energy Production and Reliability

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024