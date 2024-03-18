Punjab Police constable shot dead in raid operation cremated at native village

Left Menu

PTI | Hoshiarpur | Updated: 18-03-2024 17:30 IST | Created: 18-03-2024 17:27 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The mortal remains of a Punjab Police constable, who was shot dead during a raid operation, were consigned to flames with full state honours at his native village Jandaur on Monday.

Amritpal Singh was shot dead on Sunday when a police team came under attack while conducting a raid in Mansoorpur village, around 66 kilometres from here, to nab Sukhwinder Singh alias Rana, suspected of harbouring illegal weapons.

As the police team was entering the house of the suspect, he opened fire and constable Amritpal Singh was shot in the chest. While Sukhwinder Singh managed to flee, the constable was taken to a hospital where he died.

Deputy Inspector General of Police, Jalandhar Range, S Boopathi, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Surendra Lamba, MLAs Karmbir Singh Ghuman and Raj Kumar Chabbewal, Additional Deputy Commissioner Rahul Chabba, and others paid homage to Amritpal Singh.

In a post on X, Punjab Police chief Gaurav Yadav condoled the death of the constable and said the police would bring the perpetrators to justice.

The residents of Jandour, the native village of Amritpal Singh, and adjoining areas mourned the death of the police constable.

Lamba said the state government and Punjab Police each will give Rs one crore ex gratia to the family of the slain constable. Additionally, a government job will be provided to one family member of Singh, police said.

A search operation was being conducted in Mansoorpur and its surrounding areas to apprehend Sukhwinder Singh, the SSP said. The police have also announced a cash reward of Rs 25,000 for any information leading to Sukhwinder Singh's arrest.

