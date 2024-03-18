Left Menu

Gurugram Police to get production warrant for content creator Elvish Yadav in assault case

On March 8, content creator Elvish Yadav was caught in a video beating YouTuber Sagar Thakur.

The Gurugram Police will take Bigg Boss winner Elvish Yadav on a production warrant for allegedly assaulting content creator Sagar Thakur alias Maxtern in a shop in a mall here, an officer said on Monday.

The senior officer said that police will soon file a petition in the Ghaziabad court to take the accused on a production warrant and arrest him. Those who were with him at the time of the assault would also be arrested after police get information about them, he said.

Additional SHO, Sector 53 Police Station, Bijender Singh said that Elvish was given a notice to appear in the assault case on Monday.

Even as he has been arrested by the Noida Police, no information has been given by Elvish's lawyers to the Gurugram Police, he said.

On March 8, content creator Elvish Yadav was caught in a video beating YouTuber Sagar Thakur. The video purportedly showed him throwing Thakur on the ground and then slapping him.

After the incident, Thakur approached police and filed a complaint against Elvish Yadav and others at Sector 53 Police Station.

Elvish Yadav was issued two notices by the Gurugram Police to join the investigation, but he did not turn up.

Meanwhile, he shared a video online in which he claimed that the entire incident was pre-planned by Sagar.

He later shared another video from his social media handle and apologised. He also shared a photo with Thakur through his social media handle and wrote ''brotherhood on top'' in the caption.

Elvish Yadav was arrested by the Noida Police on Sunday.

