Criminal arrested after encounter escapes from hospital in UP's Sambhal
A criminal arrested after an encounter in Bahjoi here escaped from hospital on Monday, following which three police personnel were suspended for negligence, officials said.The criminal, identified as Chand Babu, was arrested in a police encounter late on Sunday.
The criminal, identified as Chand Babu, was arrested in a police encounter late on Sunday. He escaped from the district hospital on Monday and teams have been formed to find him, Circle Officer (Bahjoi) Deepak Tiwari told PTI.
The accused will be caught soon, he added. Tiwari said Pankaj Malik and Ajay Kumar, both constables in the Uttar Pradesh Police, and Satendra Kumar, a sub-inspector, have been suspended for negligence.
Additional Superintendent of Police Shrish Chandra said Babu, an accused in a robbery case, had opened fire at a police party on Sunday. He suffered an injury when the police retaliated. A constable was also injured in the encounter, Chandra said.
