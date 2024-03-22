EC names general, police observers for 3 LS constituencies in West Bengal

The Election Commission on Friday appointed general and police observers for West Bengal's Coochbehar, Alipurduar and Jalpaiguri Lok Sabha constituencies for the first phase of polls on April 19, an official said. The poll panel appointed general observer Dr Ravi Kumar Surpur from Rajasthan and IPS officer from Andhra Pradesh, Kumar Vishwanit, as police observer for the Coochbehar constituency, he said.

''Three general observers and as many police observers will arrive in the state on March 25 for the three Lok Sabha constituencies," he said. For the Alipurduar seat, the EC appointed 2004 Karnataka-batch IAS officer Patil Shivanagauda as general observer and Uttar Pradesh's Punit Rastogi as police observer. It named Sudhanshu Mohan Shyamal, a 2010-batch IAS officer from Odisha as general observer for the Jalpaiguri Lok Sabha constituency, and Dr C Shambashiva Rao from Andhra Pradesh as police observer, the official said.

The poll panel on Friday also appointed district magistrates for Purba Medinipur, Purba Bardhaman, Birbhum and Jhargram, he said.

K Radhika Aiyar has been named the DM for Purba Bardhaman district, Jayashi Dasgupta (Purba Medinipur), Shashank Sethi (Birbhum) and Moumita Godhara (Jhargram). The commission had on Thursday removed the DMs of these districts and sought probable names from the state government, the official added.

