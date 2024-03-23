Death toll in Moscow region shooting rises to 40, says TASS
Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 23-03-2024 00:48 IST | Created: 23-03-2024 00:48 IST
Forty people were killed in a shooting at the Crocus City Hall concert centre near Moscow on Friday, state news agency TASS reported, citing information from Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB).
More than 100 people had been injured in the same incident, TASS reported.
