Death toll in Moscow region shooting rises to 40, says TASS

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 23-03-2024 00:48 IST | Created: 23-03-2024 00:48 IST
Death toll in Moscow region shooting rises to 40, says TASS
  • Country:
  • Russia

Forty people were killed in a shooting at the Crocus City Hall concert centre near Moscow on Friday, state news agency TASS reported, citing information from Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB).

More than 100 people had been injured in the same incident, TASS reported.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

