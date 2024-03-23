Left Menu

North Korea, China held talks in Beijing, KCNA says

Reuters | Seoul | Updated: 23-03-2024 03:03 IST
North Korea and China held high-level talks in Beijing on Thursday and reaffirmed a commitment to further develop bilateral relations as Pyongyang expands its diplomatic engagement after COVID-19 lockdowns.

North Korea's Kim Song Nam, an alternate member of the Political Bureau and director of the International Department of the party's Central Committee, met with Liu Jianchao, who leads the Chinese Communist Party's body in charge of managing ties with foreign political parties, the KCNA said.

