U.S. says it conducted self-defense strikes against Houthi facilities
It also said CENTCOM forces had destroyed four unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) in Houthi-controlled areas of Yemen in self-defense. During the timeframe of the U.S. attacks on the UAVs, Houthi militants had fired four anti-ship ballistic missiles from Houthi-controlled areas of Yemen toward the Red Sea, it added.
U.S. forces conducted self-defense strikes against three Houthi underground weapons storage facilities in Houthi-controlled areas of Yemen, U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) said on Friday.
The strikes targeted capabilities used by the Houthis to threaten and attack naval ships and merchant vessels in the region, it said in a statement posted on X. It also said CENTCOM forces had destroyed four unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) in Houthi-controlled areas of Yemen in self-defense.
During the timeframe of the U.S. attacks on the UAVs, Houthi militants had fired four anti-ship ballistic missiles from Houthi-controlled areas of Yemen toward the Red Sea, it added. "There were no injuries or damage reported by U.S., coalition, or commercial ships," the statement said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
US conducts strikes in Yemen and downs Houthi drones
Suspected attack by Yemen's Houthi rebels sets off explosions ahead of a ship in the Gulf of Aden
Attack by Yemen's Houthi rebels sees explosions ahead of Singapore-flagged ship in the Gulf of Aden
Vessel off Yemen's Aden reports explosions in sea, vessel and crew safe, UKMTO says
Yemen's rebels target Singapore-flagged ship in Gulf of Aden as US and allies down Houthi drones