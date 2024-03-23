U.S. says it conducted self-defense strikes against Houthi facilities

U.S. forces conducted self-defense strikes against three Houthi underground weapons storage facilities in Houthi-controlled areas of Yemen, U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) said on Friday.

The strikes targeted capabilities used by the Houthis to threaten and attack naval ships and merchant vessels in the region, it said in a statement posted on X. It also said CENTCOM forces had destroyed four unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) in Houthi-controlled areas of Yemen in self-defense.

During the timeframe of the U.S. attacks on the UAVs, Houthi militants had fired four anti-ship ballistic missiles from Houthi-controlled areas of Yemen toward the Red Sea, it added. "There were no injuries or damage reported by U.S., coalition, or commercial ships," the statement said.

