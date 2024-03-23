Left Menu

CBI conducts searches at premises of former TMC MP Mahua Moitra: Officials

CBI conducts searches at former TMC MP Mahua Moitra's premises in Kolkata and other locations in cash-for-query case. FIR registered by CBI on Lokpal's directives, Moitra expelled from Lok Sabha for unethical conduct. Moitra challenges expulsion, to contest upcoming elections as TMC candidate. Allegations made by BJP MP Nishikant Dubey.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-03-2024 11:12 IST | Created: 23-03-2024 10:39 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
The CBI on Saturday conducted searches on the premises of former TMC MP Mahua Moitra in multiple locations, including Kolkata, in connection with the alleged cash-for-query case, officials said.

Teams of the central probe agency reached Moitra's residence in Kolkata and other cities early on Saturday, informed about the search proceedings and started the operation, they said.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) registered an FIR against the former Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP on Thursday on the directives of the Lokpal, which has instructed the agency to file a report within six months, they said.

Moitra was expelled from the Lok Sabha in December for ''unethical conduct''.

The former MP has challenged her expulsion in the Supreme Court and will again be in the hustings during the upcoming general elections as a TMC candidate from the Krishnanagar seat in West Bengal.

The Lokpal, the anti-corruption ombudsman, issued the directions to the CBI after receiving the findings of its preliminary inquiry into allegations made against Moitra by BJP MP Nishikant Dubey.

Dubey, a Lok Sabha member, alleged that Moitra had asked questions in the House in exchange for cash and gifts from Dubai-based businessman Darshan Hiranandani to mount an attack on industrialist Gautam Adani and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, among others.

