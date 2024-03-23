UN chief: Clear consensus any assault on Gaza's Rafah will cause humanitarian disaster

U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said on Saturday there was a clear international consensus that any ground assault on the southern Gaza city of Rafah would cause a humanitarian catastrophe.

He spoke during a press conference at Egypt's al-Arish Airport near the Rafah border crossing with Gaza, after Israel reiterated a threat to launch a major military operation in Rafah, packed with displaced people after five months of war.

