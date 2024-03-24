Left Menu

J-K Police sets up election-related helpline in Jammu

The 24x7 helpline was set up to ensure the smooth conduct of the electoral process, it said.

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 24-03-2024 00:06 IST | Created: 24-03-2024 00:06 IST
Jammu and Kashmir police on Saturday established a round-the-clock election-related helpline at police control room here in view of the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, according to an official statement. The 24x7 helpline was set up to ensure the smooth conduct of the electoral process, it said. "In order to address election-related queries and concerns, J-K Police Jammu Zone established a dedicated 24x7 election helpline number 8899334482 at Police Control Room Jammu,'' the statement said.

"Citizens can now reach out to seek information or clarification regarding election related affairs," it said.

According to the statement, the establishment of the election helpline underscores the commitment of the police to uphold the credibility and transparency of the electoral process. "By facilitating communication and assistance, the police aimed to ensure a safe and secure environment for voters to exercise their democratic rights," it said.

