Five crushed to death by dumper over dispute in Rajasthan's Jhalwar
Two brothers were among five men killed by a dumper in Rajasthan's Jhalawar district. The incident happened over a dispute in the Pagaria area. The victims were identified as siblings Bharat Singh and Dhiraj Singh, as well as Tufan Singh, Goverdhan Singh, and Balu Singh. The two accused have fled the scene. The reason for the dispute is still unknown.
PTI | Kota | Updated: 24-03-2024 10:45 IST | Created: 24-03-2024 10:45 IST
- Country:
- India
Two brothers were among five men allegedly crushed to death by a dumper over some dispute in the Pagaria area of Rajasthan's Jhalawar district, police said on Sunday. The alleged incident occurred late on Saturday and the two accused fled the spot after the crime, they added.
The victims are siblings Bharat Singh (22) and Dhiraj Singh (20), and Tufan Singh (33), Goverdhan Singh (28) and Balu Singh (20) of the Binnayga Fanta village.
The reason behind the dispute is yet to be ascertained, Pagaria SHO Vijendra Singh said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement