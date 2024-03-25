SIU submits chargesheet against 4 terrorists in Pulwama court
The State Intelligence Unit (SIU) on Monday produced a chargesheet against four terrorists including a Pakistani national in an NIA court in the Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir.
The accused against whom the chargesheet was filed are Ehsan Ul Haq Sheikh, Owais Feroz Mir (at present in the Pakistan-occupied Kashmir) and Pakistani national Abrarul Islam.
The fourth accused has been identified as terrorist associate Ishtiyaq Nazir Dar, who is in custody. The SIU has already presented the chargesheet against another accused, Abbas Majeed Parray, in this case last December.
