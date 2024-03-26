China to speed up 'new productive forces', boost stability in global economy, vice president says
China will accelerate the development of "new productive forces" and bolster stability and security for the global economy, Vice President Han Zheng said on Tuesday.
The term "new productive forces" was coined by President Xi Jinping last September, underscoring the need for economic development based on innovation in advanced sectors.
Han, speaking at an investment summit in Beijing, also said it is important to promote economic globalisation and smooth global industrial and supply chains.
