eThekwini called to submit comments on draft Integrated Development Plan

Residents of eThekwini are invited to submit their comments on the draft Integrated Development Plan (IDP) for the 2024/2025 financial year - a key city strategy that informs and guides all service delivery and development in the region.

All planning, including budgeting, management and decision-making related to delivering services and development in the municipal area, is considered in this important city business plan.

“The IDP considers the challenges facing the city and the strategic approach to resolving these as underpinned by city’s long-term development plan and informed by global, national and provincial policies such as the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), the National Development Plan (NDP) and the provincial Growth and Development Strategy,” the municipality said in a statement. The IDP consists of eight plans that will help the city achieve its vision of becoming Africa’s most caring and liveable city.

“These plans are all inter-related and include actions to develop and sustain our spatial, natural and built environment; develop a prosperous, diverse economy and create employment; and creating a quality living environment.

“The IDP also takes into consideration building a socially cohesive environment, developing the skills of our communities, fostering good governance, ensuring a financially accountable and sustainable city,” the municipality highlighted. The municipality added that each plan has a set of deliverables which informs the city’s budget and with which its performance is monitored.

“A Service Delivery Budget Implementation Plan (SDBIP) is thereafter compiled to monitor the implementation of the various programmes and projects contained within each plan. The SDBIP provides both financial as well as non-financial performance indicators which are used to monitor and evaluate quarterly and yearly service delivery targets,” the municipality said, adding the document also forms part of the IDP.

The municipality said public consultations on the draft plan will be taking place together with the draft budget.

“It is a critical opportunity for the public to provide input into the future development of the city and make sure that their community needs are raised.” The draft IDP is available on the municipality’s website: durban.gov.za.

Comments can be sent to comments2021@durban.gov.za

The closing date for comments submission is 23 April 2023.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)