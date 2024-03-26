Israel's statement that UN resolution hampered hostage talks is inaccurate, US says
Israel's statement that a United Nations resolution demanding an immediate ceasefire between Israel and Hamas hampered hostage talks is inaccurate and unfair, State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller said on Tuesday.
Miller told reporters that Palestinian militant group Hamas' response to the proposal for the release of hostages was prepared before the U.N. Security Council vote on Monday, not after, and said the U.S. would continue to work to try and bring hostages home.
