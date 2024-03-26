Left Menu

Israel's statement that UN resolution hampered hostage talks is inaccurate, US says

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 26-03-2024 23:13 IST | Created: 26-03-2024 23:13 IST
Israel's statement that UN resolution hampered hostage talks is inaccurate, US says
  • Country:
  • United States

Israel's statement that a United Nations resolution demanding an immediate ceasefire between Israel and Hamas hampered hostage talks is inaccurate and unfair, State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller said on Tuesday.

Miller told reporters that Palestinian militant group Hamas' response to the proposal for the release of hostages was prepared before the U.N. Security Council vote on Monday, not after, and said the U.S. would continue to work to try and bring hostages home.

