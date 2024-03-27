Coinbase must face US securities regulator's lawsuit

A federal judge in Manhattan on Wednesday said the U.S. securities regulator's lawsuit against Coinbase can move forward, but dismissed one claim the agency made against the largest U.S. cryptocurrency exchange.

The decision partly granted Coinbase's motion to dismiss the Securities and Exchange Commission's lawsuit alleging the company is flouting its rules. It is a partial win for Coinbase in what could be a lengthy and expensive court battle.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)