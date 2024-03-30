Left Menu

Israeli strike hits car carrying UN observers near south Lebanon border, security sources say

Reuters | Beirut | Updated: 30-03-2024 15:09 IST | Created: 30-03-2024 14:35 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Lebanon

An Israeli strike on Saturday hit a vehicle carrying United Nations observers outside the southern Lebanese border town of Rmeish, two security sources told Reuters.

There was no immediate comment from the U.N. peacekeeper mission in southern Lebanon UNIFIL, which accompanies technical observers monitoring the Blue Line, which delineates the border between Lebanon and Israel.

