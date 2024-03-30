Israeli strike hits car carrying UN observers near south Lebanon border, security sources say

An Israeli strike on Saturday hit a vehicle carrying United Nations observers outside the southern Lebanese border town of Rmeish, two security sources told Reuters.

There was no immediate comment from the U.N. peacekeeper mission in southern Lebanon UNIFIL, which accompanies technical observers monitoring the Blue Line, which delineates the border between Lebanon and Israel.

