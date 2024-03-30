Jailed former PM Imran Khan agrees to SOPs with authorities for meeting at Adiala Jail: Report

Left Menu

PTI | Islamabad | Updated: 30-03-2024 23:12 IST | Created: 30-03-2024 23:10 IST
PTI Chief Imran Khan (File Image) Image Credit: ANI
Jailed former Pakistan prime minister Imran Khan has agreed with the authorities on certain conditions to govern his meetings with his party leaders at the high-security Adiala jail where he is currently lodged, a media report said here on Saturday.

The Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) detail the schedule for 71-year-old Khan's meeting with his lawyers, family members and party leaders, The Express Tribune newspaper reported.

''The founding chairman of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and the jail superintendent have agreed on the SOPs governing meetings at Adiala,'' said the report.

The SOPs, duly signed by Imran and the jail official, also specify the appointment of three focal persons by the former prime minister to facilitate the meetings.

''The designated focal persons for these meetings are Chairman PTI Barrister Gohar Ali Khan, Sher Afzal Marwat, and Barrister Umair Niazi. Each focal person is authorised to nominate two individuals for meetings within the jail,'' said the report.

Meetings will be scheduled twice a week -- Tuesdays for family members and Thursdays for legal representatives and other visitors.

According to the SOPs, meetings with individuals under court orders will be contingent upon the approval of the PTI founder.

According to jail reports, 10 individuals met with Khan on March 26 and 18 on March 28.

The two-week restriction on meeting prisoners, including Khan, in Adiala jail came to an end on Wednesday, the report said.

Given the security concerns, the Punjab government notified on March 12 banning visitations in Adiala jail for 14 days.

Khan has been in jail since August last year and just before the February 8 polls, he was sentenced to a 31-year jail term in three different cases. In total, he is facing over 200 cases.

