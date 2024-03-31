2 held for conversion attempt in UP's Kanpur

Two persons, including a church priest, were arrested on Sunday for alleged religious conversion attempt on over 100 people in Kanpur's Nawabganj, police said.

Police claimed to have nabbed the church priest and his associate while ferrying over 100 people in buses to the neighbouring Unnao district for unlawful religious conversion.

The arrested persons were identified as Simon William (a church priest) and Deepak Morris, both residents of Kanpur, police said.

Assistant Commissioner of Police (Coloneganj) Mahesh Kumar said that they received information about a nexus allegedly involved in unlawful conversion into Christianity.

After getting inputs about the conversion attempt, a police team headed by senior officials reached Ganga Barrage where police intercepted two buses carrying over 100 men and women, the ACP added.

One of the victims, who identified himself as Sanjay (45), told police during questioning that he was being taken to a Church in Unnao along with over 100 others for forceful conversion into Christianity. They were promised a financial help of Rs 40,000 to Rs 50,000 per month and a job apart from medical help, police said.

They were also asked to remove the statue of Hindu Gods and Goddess from their places after conversion, the FIR stated.

The ACP said that the FIR has been lodged under relevant sections of the Uttar Pradesh Prohibition of Unlawful Conversion of Religion Act, 2021, and added further investigation is on into the matter.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)