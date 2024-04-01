Left Menu

Army opens fire after Pakistani drone spotted along LoC in J-K’s Rajouri

Army troops in Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir opened fire on a Pakistani drone and suspected terrorists along the Line of Control. The drone was shot at but returned to the other side while suspected persons fled. A search operation is underway to ensure no threat is left behind.

PTI | Rajouri/Jammu | Updated: 01-04-2024 11:31 IST | Created: 01-04-2024 10:53 IST
Army opens fire after Pakistani drone spotted along LoC in J-K’s Rajouri
Army troops opened fire after observing movement of a Pakistani drone and suspected persons at two different places along the Line of Control (LoC) in Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said on Monday.

While the drone movement was picked up in a forward area in Sunderbani, the suspicious movement of some persons believed to be terrorists was noticed in Keri sector during the intervening night of Sunday and Monday, the officials said.

They said troops fired at least four rounds to shoot down a Pakistani quadcopter soon after it entered Indian territory but it returned to the other side of the LoC in the face of firing.

Troops also fired a few rounds after detecting suspicious movement of some persons trying to infiltrate from across the border in Keri sector but they fled towards Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.

A massive search operation has been launched to ensure there is no drone dropping or anything suspicious left behind by the suspected persons, the officials said.

The operation was continuing when last reports came in.

