Punjab Women Commission seeks report from police on 'objectionable' word in Jazzy B song

The Punjab State Women Commission has sought a report from the police as it took suo motu cognisance of an ''objectionable'' word allegedly used against women in a song by Punjabi singer Jazzy B.

The commission has sought the report within one week from the director, Bureau of Investigation, according to a communique.

The song sung by singer Jazzy B has gone viral on social media and it contained the ''objectionable'' word against women, the letter said.

