Florida top court lets abortion rights ballot measure go to voters

Florida's top court on Monday cleared the way for voters to decide whether to amend the state's constitution to establish a right to abortion, rejecting a bid by the Republican state attorney general to keep the measure off the Nov. 5 ballot.

The proposal's backers in January secured the required number of signatures to put it on the ballot. It would ban laws that "prohibit, penalize, delay or restrict abortion before viability or when necessary to protect the patient's health, as determined by the patient's healthcare provider." Abortion is illegal after 15 weeks in Florida under a law signed by Republican Governor Ron DeSantis in 2022.

