Biden administration weighing $18 billion in arms transfers to Israel, sources say

Reuters | Updated: 02-04-2024 02:00 IST
The Biden administration is weighing whether to go ahead with a major $18 billion package of arms transfers to Israel that would involve dozens of F-15 aircraft and munitions, three sources familiar with the matter said on Monday.

The sale of 25 F-15s from Boeing to Israel has been under review since the United States received the formal request in January 2023, one of the sources said.

