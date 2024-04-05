WCK demands independent probe into air worker killings
Reuters | Updated: 05-04-2024 16:59 IST | Created: 05-04-2024 16:59 IST
World Central Kitchen demands the creation of an independent commission to investigate killings of its aid workers by Israel's Defence Forces (IDF), the aid charity said in a statement.
"The IDF cannot credibly investigate its own failure in Gaza," it said.
