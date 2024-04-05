EU's Borrell: Israel's new aid corridors are not enough to stop starvation in Gaza
Reuters | Brussels | Updated: 05-04-2024 21:03 IST | Created: 05-04-2024 21:03 IST
- Country:
- Belgium
Israel's decision to open up some new corridors for humanitarian aid in Gaza will still not be enough to prevent starvation in Gaza, said EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell on Friday.
"Following widespread condemnation of the killing of 7 @WCKitchen staffers by IDF and mounting international pressure, the Israeli gov will open some corridors for humanitarian aid. It's not enough to prevent starvation in #Gaza," wrote Borrell on X.
"The binding UN Security Council Resolution 2728 must be implemented. Now." he added.
