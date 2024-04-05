Left Menu

Sportspersons to raise awareness among voters about importance of voting: Haryana CEO

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 05-04-2024 21:15 IST | Created: 05-04-2024 21:15 IST
Sportspersons to raise awareness among voters about importance of voting: Haryana CEO
  • Country:
  • India

To create awareness and motivate the masses to participate in the electoral process, popular public figures like sportspersons have been designated as 'district icons' for the general elections for 10 Lok Sabha seats in Haryana on May 25.

Haryana's Chief Electoral Officer Anurag Agarwal Friday said that this effort has been initiated on similar lines to the EC appoints prominent Indians as national icons to motivate voters to participate in elections.

Agarwal said that all Deputy Commissoners-cum-District Election Officers had been directed to designate icons in their respective districts.

He said that the voter turnout in Haryana at 70 per cent was higher than the national average in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. However, this time our goal is to take it up to 75 per cent.

Agarwal, in a statement, said that icons have been designated for various districts, including the gold medalist in shooting at Asian Games 2023 Palak for Jhajjar district, the bronze medalist in shooting at the Asian Games Adarsh Singh for Faridabad district, silver medalist in shooting at the Asian Games Sarabjot Singh for Ambala district.

Similarly, the silver medalist in wrestling at the World Championship Sonam Malik for Sonipat district while Olympic hockey player Surender Kumar has been designated icon for Kurukshetra district.

Agarwal said that this year, the Election Commission of India has made ''Chunav ka Parv - Desh ka Garv'' the slogan for Lok Sabha elections so that citizens participate enthusiastically in the elections.

He appealed to the youth across the state, aged 18-19, who will vote for the first time, saying that when the youth engage with the electoral process, they will understand the power of democracy and the importance of their vote.

Therefore, youth should not miss this opportunity because the festival of democracy comes once in five years, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Basilea Pharmaceutica's antibiotic, Lilly's weight-loss drug Zepbound to face supply crunch through April-end, US FDA says and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Basilea Pharmaceutica's antibiotic, Lil...

 Global
2
Scrut Automation raises $10 Million in growth capital from Lightspeed, MassMutual Ventures and Endiya Partners

Scrut Automation raises $10 Million in growth capital from Lightspeed, MassM...

 Global
3
Yellen faces tough road on China's vast overproduction problem

Yellen faces tough road on China's vast overproduction problem

 United States
4
GLOBAL MARKETS-Nikkei leads Asia higher as yen skids; commodities in demand

GLOBAL MARKETS-Nikkei leads Asia higher as yen skids; commodities in demand

Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sustainable Urban Drainage Systems (SUDS): Tackling Urban Flooding and Water Management

Uniting AI and Blockchain: A New Frontier for Security and Efficiency

Water Security and Management in the Era of Climate Change

The Hydrogen Economy: Green Hydrogen Production and Storage Solutions

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024