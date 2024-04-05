Left Menu

Gurugram: Man killed, 5 injured in truck collision on KMP Expressway

The victims were travelling from Palwal to Gurugram in an Eicher canter on Thursday night when a truck driver ahead of them suddenly applied brakes and the canter rammed into it, police said.

PTI | Gurugram | Updated: 05-04-2024 21:32 IST | Created: 05-04-2024 21:32 IST
Gurugram: Man killed, 5 injured in truck collision on KMP Expressway
  • Country:
  • India

A man was killed and five others were injured in a collision between two trucks on the KMP expressway here, police said on Friday. The victims were travelling from Palwal to Gurugram in an Eicher canter on Thursday night when a truck driver ahead of them suddenly applied brakes and the canter rammed into it, police said. According to the complaint filed by Kishan Kumar, the driver of the truck, ''It was on Thursday night when I mistakenly took the KMP Expressway from Farrukh Nagar towards Badli when a speeding truck driver just ahead of our vehicle suddenly applied brakes. Due to this, the canter collided with the truck.'' Amongst the six passengers in the canter, Khagendra Mishra, a resident of Delhi, died on the spot and other passengers, Ravi Kumar, Manoj Kumar, Murthy Kumar, Kishan and Sanjay were injured and rushed to a hospital, they said. Meanwhile, the driver of the truck fled from the spot, they said. Based on the complaint, an FIR has been registered at the Farrukh Nagar police station against the truck driver under the Indian Penal Code section 279 (rash driving or riding on a public way), 337 (causing hurt by act of endangering life or personal safety of others) and 304A (causing death by negligence), a senior police officer said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Basilea Pharmaceutica's antibiotic, Lilly's weight-loss drug Zepbound to face supply crunch through April-end, US FDA says and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Basilea Pharmaceutica's antibiotic, Lil...

 Global
2
Scrut Automation raises $10 Million in growth capital from Lightspeed, MassMutual Ventures and Endiya Partners

Scrut Automation raises $10 Million in growth capital from Lightspeed, MassM...

 Global
3
Yellen faces tough road on China's vast overproduction problem

Yellen faces tough road on China's vast overproduction problem

 United States
4
GLOBAL MARKETS-Nikkei leads Asia higher as yen skids; commodities in demand

GLOBAL MARKETS-Nikkei leads Asia higher as yen skids; commodities in demand

Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sustainable Urban Drainage Systems (SUDS): Tackling Urban Flooding and Water Management

Uniting AI and Blockchain: A New Frontier for Security and Efficiency

Water Security and Management in the Era of Climate Change

The Hydrogen Economy: Green Hydrogen Production and Storage Solutions

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024