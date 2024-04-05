Gurugram: Man killed, 5 injured in truck collision on KMP Expressway

A man was killed and five others were injured in a collision between two trucks on the KMP expressway here, police said on Friday. The victims were travelling from Palwal to Gurugram in an Eicher canter on Thursday night when a truck driver ahead of them suddenly applied brakes and the canter rammed into it, police said. According to the complaint filed by Kishan Kumar, the driver of the truck, ''It was on Thursday night when I mistakenly took the KMP Expressway from Farrukh Nagar towards Badli when a speeding truck driver just ahead of our vehicle suddenly applied brakes. Due to this, the canter collided with the truck.'' Amongst the six passengers in the canter, Khagendra Mishra, a resident of Delhi, died on the spot and other passengers, Ravi Kumar, Manoj Kumar, Murthy Kumar, Kishan and Sanjay were injured and rushed to a hospital, they said. Meanwhile, the driver of the truck fled from the spot, they said. Based on the complaint, an FIR has been registered at the Farrukh Nagar police station against the truck driver under the Indian Penal Code section 279 (rash driving or riding on a public way), 337 (causing hurt by act of endangering life or personal safety of others) and 304A (causing death by negligence), a senior police officer said.

