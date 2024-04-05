Constable commits suicide at police station

A 33-year-old police constable allegedly shot himself dead with his service rifle at a police station in the city on Friday. Bharat Asmar, the deceased, was on night duty at Lohiya Nagar police chowky (sub-police station) in Shukrawar Peth area, said a senior official.

''He told a colleague that he had a headache and wanted to lie down in the staff restroom on the first floor of the chowky. He then locked the room from inside and apparently shot himself around 3 am using his service carbine gun,'' the official added.

The death came to light around 11 am.

Asmar was married and has a daughter, the official said, adding that no suicide note was recovered but it was suspected that he took the extreme step due to personal reasons.

Further probe was on.

