Constable commits suicide at police station

PTI | Pune | Updated: 05-04-2024 21:43 IST | Created: 05-04-2024 21:43 IST
A 33-year-old police constable allegedly shot himself dead with his service rifle at a police station in the city on Friday. Bharat Asmar, the deceased, was on night duty at Lohiya Nagar police chowky (sub-police station) in Shukrawar Peth area, said a senior official.

''He told a colleague that he had a headache and wanted to lie down in the staff restroom on the first floor of the chowky. He then locked the room from inside and apparently shot himself around 3 am using his service carbine gun,'' the official added.

The death came to light around 11 am.

Asmar was married and has a daughter, the official said, adding that no suicide note was recovered but it was suspected that he took the extreme step due to personal reasons.

Further probe was on.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

