Sri Lanka, bondholders plan fresh round of debt talks this month, Bloomberg News reports

Sri Lankan officials and global investors are expecting to hold a second round of talks later this month aimed at restructuring $12 billion in defaulted global bonds, Bloomberg News reported on Friday, citing people familiar with the matter.

The group of bondholders, known as a steering committee, plans to continue the discussions around the International Monetary Fund's spring meetings in Washington DC, which start on April 15, the report added.

