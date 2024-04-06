US, Japan, Australia and Philippines to hold 'maritime cooperative activity'
Reuters | Manila | Updated: 06-04-2024 07:48 IST | Created: 06-04-2024 07:48 IST
- Country:
- Philippines
The combined defence and armed forces of the United States, Japan, Australia and the Philippines will conduct "maritime cooperative activity" to support a free and open Indo-Pacific, the Philippines' defence ministry said on Saturday.
The activity will be conducted within the Philippines' exclusive economic zone on April 7, Manila's defence ministry said in a joint statement.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Philippines
- Manila
- Australia
- Indo-Pacific
- Japan
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Philippines to build new islands port near Taiwan without U.S. help, governor says
Japan policy paper to focus on US, Philippines ties to counter China
India supports Philippines in upholding its national sovereignty: EAM Jaishankar
China says relations with Philippines at 'crossroads' amid maritime incidents
Jaishankar visits Indian Coast Guard ship Samudra Paheredar in Philippines