Actor Suresh Gopi declares assets of over Rs 12 crore

Suresh Gopi, who has lost twice in elections from this central Kerala constituency and is hoping that his third attempt from here would bring him luck, has declared assets, including both movable and immovable, of over Rs 12 crore in his nomination papers.

Gopi had lost from Thrissur in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections and then in the 2021 state assembly polls.

In the 2024 LS polls, the actor is facing off against Congress' K Muraleedharan, who won from Vatakara in the 2019 general elections, and CPI's V S Sunilkumar.

The actor-cum-politician, who hopes to turn things around this time, has declared an income of Rs 4,39,68,960 in the financial year 2023-24, according to the affidavit file along with his nomination papers which were submitted on April 2.

His movable assets, including eight vehicles and 1025 grams of gold, come to a little over Rs 4 crore.

The actor's immovable assets, which include two plots of agricultural land, seven plots of non-agricultural land and seven residential buildings, are currently worth a total of Rs 8,59,37,943, according to the affidavit.

He also has liabilities, which include bank and vehicle loans, of around Rs 61 lakh.

The actor had declared assets of over Rs 10 crore during the 2019 LS polls and the 2021 state assembly elections.

The actor is facing four criminal cases, one each for unlawful assembly and outraging the modesty of a woman and two for alleged motor tax evasion for registering two of his vehicles in the Union Territory of Puducherry back in 2017.

In the tax evasion matters, a Kerala court on Friday -- April 5 -- had dismissed his pleas to discharge him from the two cases.

The court has listed the cases on April 28 for framing of charges.

